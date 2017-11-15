All clear at Windermere High School after report of student with gun

Windermere High School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a “suspicious incident” that proved to be untrue after a nearly two hour search of the campus.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parent’s concern after her child texted her with word that a student may be locked in a bathroom with a gun.

No weapons were reported to have been found.

Initially, deputies told News 96.5 WDBO's Joe Kelley that they are investigating what they called a “potentially violent situation."

All students and staff were moved to the athletic fields. The school posted on its Facebook page that all students and staff are safe.

The sheriff's office has begun clearing the buildings.

Students and Staff remain safe.

This is the second time since September that law enforcement has had to respond to the school over a potential threat.

Today, parents were cautioned to talk with their children about the seriousness of the matter.

“This is not a time to be joking around,” said Deputy Sheriff Ingrid Tejada-Monforte.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.