Pop star Katy Perry bringing tour to Amway Center  later this year

Perry announced the release of a new album Monday, and a North American tour that includes a stop in Orlando on Dec. 17.

The singer's website says her first tour since 2015 will begin Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and has dates listed through Feb. 5. Tickets for the Amway Center show go on sale Monday May 22 at 10 a.m.

Plus, anyone who buys a show ticket will receive a copy of the new album.The album will titled "Witness" will officially be released on June 9.

Katy Perry who performed during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, has become one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold 100 million records globally.

Perry is also scheduled to perform on the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

More ticket information can be found on Perry’s website.