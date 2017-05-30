Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has seen a lot, but even this case is unlike any other to him.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything quite like this,” Judd said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Deputies say Jessica Lazzara, 42 of Mulberry, worked for Big Bear Behavioral Health in Maitland. She was arrested this past Thursday and faces many serious charges: child abuse, lewd molestation, and lewd conduct and battery.
Judd says Lazarra went to the home of two girls, ages 11 and 13, on April 24 for a therapy session. The girls’ 27 year-old mother was at the home.
Investigators said the 13 year-old didn’t want to get out of bed, so Lazzara threatened her with a small bow and arrow, then hit her on the legs with the arrow and left.
The four of them went to the background to talk, and that’s when Lazzara asked the 11 year-old girl is she wanted to be spanked. The girl said no. Lazarra rolled her on her stomach and assault her with a lighter.
“Jessica rolled her over on her stomach and began to stick a Bic-type lighter between her legs several times while she was dressed in her crotch area,” Judd said.
Lazzara spray-painted the 11 year-old girl’s legs and the mother’s crotch area.
“As you can imagine, our victims of former trauma were once again traumatized,” Judd said.
Lazzara then proceeded to take off her shirt and bra, exposing her breasts.
“I’m almost embarassed to sit here and say this, but this is the mental health counselor. You follow what I’m sayin’? It’s hard to believe” Judd said.
Lazarra told deputies who showed up to shoot her, but Judd says they Baker Acted her instead. He wants to know how Big Bear Behavioral Health could have hired Lazzara.
“I think Big Bear has some questions to answer,” Judd said.
He said a background check on Lazzara uncovered a past conviction for DUI. He said Lazzara was once Baker Acted in 2005 and 2006 and lost her children during a divorce proceeding.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself