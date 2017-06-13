A trio of juveniles burglarized 26 vehicles early Tuesday two apartment complexes near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

The rash of breakins were reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the parking garage of the Park North at Cheney Place apartments on North Orange Avenue north of West Colonial Drive, Orlando police Lt. Thomas Woodhall said.

"Two of the suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit west of the garage by the railroad tracks," Woodhall said. "The other suspect was apprehended inside the parking garage by (a K-9 unit)."

Investigators said the third burglar was found hiding in a truck bed.

Residents at the nearby Steelhouse apartments said they weren't allowed into their homes for hours.

"We tried getting into the entrance with our car, but they said come back later," resident Brandon Cockrell said. "So we parked down the street and walked here."

Residents said they heard a helicopter flying above as police searched for the culprits.

"I left the apartment and came out with a bag of garbage," resident Erik Knudsen said. "Two cops were looking at me, and they stopped me right away."

The burglaries remain under investigation.

No other details were given.