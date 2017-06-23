An arrest has been made in the shooting of a teenager who was struck while walking out of a Cocoa barber shop on Thursday, police said.

The victim, later identified as Fred Smith Jr., was shot in the parking lot at a Save-A-Lot store in a shopping plaza on the 1200 block of Dixon Boulevard.

He was in a car with an 18-year-old when police got to the scene about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police that as the teenagers pulled out of the Kingz Kutz barbershop, someone walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.

"All I heard was a gunshot go off," Bre Distler said. "I seen two gentlemen over there by the vehicle. One was sitting inside, the other jumped out real quick and he took off running back here behind the building."

Smith was in the front passenger seat when he was hit, police said.

The alleged shooter, later identified as Michael Cooper, ran off and police weren’t sure if he had a car of his own or if someone helped him get away.

Smith was airlifted to Homes Regional Medical Center where he was underwent surgery for his injuries, police said.

His condition was not immediately available.

While police in Cocoa were searching for Cooper, Rockledge police responded to another shooting incident in the area of U.S. 1 and Florida Avenue.

No one was injured in the Rockledge shooting, officers said.

Cooper was taken into custody near the Rockledge shooting scene and investigators have not determined if the two shootings are connected.

Police said a possible motive for the Cocoa shooting has not been determined, but they did not believe it was a random act.

"All of these people knew each other, so we're still trying to establish the connections," Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said.