Police scour Tampa neighborhood after 4th fatal shooting

A man's body was found early Tuesday in Tampa's historic Seminole Heights neighborhood, blocks away from where three people were recently killed, the Tampa Police Department said.

Police said the body was found shortly before 5 a.m. near North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street.

Investigators said Ronald Felton, 60, appears to have died from a gunshot wound. Investigators said he was walking across the street to volunteer at a food bank at the church.

"We will hunt this person down until we find him," Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said during a news conference.

Community members came together Tuesday night looking for answers from Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

His description of the situation was dire.

"I'm not trying to create a panic," Dugan said. "I'm trying to make public awareness."

Felton spoke to his brother just moments before he was shot and killed, Dugan said.

"He hangs up the phone with his brother, and moments later, he's murdered in the middle of the street," Dugan said. "That's the reality that we're dealing with right now."

Investigators said they're looking for a black man with a light complexion. They said he's 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a baseball cap and was armed with a large black pistol.

Police believe the gunman lives or is staying in the immediate area.

Felton's shooting death comes weeks after three people were fatally shot in 10 days within a 1-mile radius.

Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was killed Oct. 9, Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed in a vacant lot Oct 11 and Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot and killed Oct. 19.

The three victims didn't know one another, but each person rode the bus and was alone when they were shot on the street. No one was robbed.

Until they can rule it out, police said they're investigating Tuesday's shooting death as one connected with the neighborhood's previous killings.

Nearby residents were asked to remain in their homes, and bus service was temporarily suspended in the area.

"We have kids around here. We can't sit at the bus stop or go to work. Gotta always be on edge," Joshavian Pasco said.

Residents who own guns were asked to ensure their weapons are secure.

"For the men and women of the Tampa Police Department, this is personal," Dugan said. "They're not going to stop. They haven't stopped for a month. We have saturated this area with police officers, and we will continue to do this."