Police: 2 die in rollover crash in Sanford

Two men in their 60s died late Monday in a rollover crash, the Sanford Police Department said.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11 p.m. at South Orlando Drive and East Airport Boulevard, police spokesman Ronny Neal said.
The men were traveling south on South Orlando Drive in a GMC Envoy and trying to make a left turn onto East Airport Boulevard when the SUV was struck by a Kia Sorento traveling north, Neal said.
Investigators said the crash caused the Envoy to flip over, killing both men. Neither man's identity was released.
The person driving the Kia was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
