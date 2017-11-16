Planning a Thanksgiving getaway in Orlando

With 51 million people traveling out of town nationwide, the days before and after Thanksgiving will be a headache for travelers. To make the situation even more frustrating, Orlando is projected to be the busiest travel spot in the country for Thanksgiving.

As you might imagine, a significant amount of the load will be placed on Orlando’s theme parks and attractions. Typically, the 18th – 25th of November is the busiest time to visit Disney or Universal in the month – but there are ways to avoid the massive crowds.

If you want to do more than just head to grandma’s house for Turkey Day, we put together some resources to make the most of your time off from work and school.

Orlando Crowd Calendar



The website Undercover Tourist offers a wealth of tools to plan your trip. The most useful of which is the crowd calendar. It uses historical data to estimate which theme parks and attractions will be the busiest on any given day. You can also see which days are the busiest overall.

The website also has everything needed to plan your car rental, hotel stay, and even find discount tickets.

The Thanksgiving Feast

Skipping the home cooked meal for Thanksgiving is becoming increasingly popular as more restaurants and attractions offer special deals. icFlorida provides a one-stop destination for Thanksgiving celebrations in Central Florida. Here’s a rundown of all the Thanksgiving celebrations happening in Central Florida.

