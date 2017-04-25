Paul McCartney books Miami and Tampa, skips Orlando on tour

Legendary musician Paul McCartney announced new dates for his ongoing “One on One Tour,” which he initially launched back in April 2016.
The new dates include a number of US cities including Miami and Tampa, but it appears the singer is skipping Orlando.
The last time McCartney played Orlando was at the Amway Center on May 19, 2013.
Last year in Berlin, McCartney paid tribute to Orlando shortly after the Pulse shooting:
McCartney 2017 US Dates:
07-05 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
07-10 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
07-13 Duluth, MN - Infinite Energy Arena
07-15 Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center
07-19 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
07-21 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
07-23 Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
07-25 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09-11 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
09-15 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09-19 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
09-23 Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome
09-26 Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10-01 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
