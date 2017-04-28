Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley
Like the Glen Frey song goes, “The Heat is On” in Central Florida as the weekend’s weather is going to feel a lot like summertime. But a little heat never stopped a true Floridian from enjoying a little outdoor fun, and there are a whole bunch of good times to be had this weekend.
icFlorida’s Estee Martin stopped by Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley on Friday morning to share this weekend’s top picks for leisure time fun.
The icFlorida Fun 3:
Halifax Oyster Fest
8th Annual Halifax Oyster & Music Festival
Whether you eat 'em raw, steamed, fried or Rockefeller-style, the annual Halifax Oyster & Music Festival is an oyster-appreciators' and seafood lovers’ paradise. Head to City Island Park in Daytona Beach and celebrate everyone's favorite mollusk while enjoying live music performances by C-Posse, Hayfire, Love Band, and Steve Kampa & The Pickups.
Flower
56th Annual Apopka Art & Foliage Festival
Spring has sprung and now it’s time for some fun! The 56th Annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka. The free, two-day community event features fine arts and creative crafts, live entertainment, food vendors, a fun-filled kids’ zone, and rows upon rows of lush, vibrant plants, flowers and foliage.
Salsa Fest 2
Get ready for a Sunday Funday that won’t soon be forgotten as the Florida Salsa Festival brings saucy, spicy fun to Thornton Park in downtown Orlando. Highlights include unlimited salsa samplings, margaritas, ice-cold Coronas, live salsa entertainment, a dance competition, a kids’ zone with games and prizes, and more.
Before you head out for fun, check the Weekend Events Weather Forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.
3 More Fun Things:
Stay in the know about Central Florida events and entertainment at icFlorida.com.
