Local
Oysters & Music, Arts & Foliage, and Sizzling Salsa – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
Oysters & Music, Arts & Foliage, and Sizzling Salsa – the icFlorida 'Fun 3'

Oysters & Music, Arts & Foliage, and Sizzling Salsa – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’

Oysters & Music, Arts & Foliage, and Sizzling Salsa – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’

By: Laurel Lee

Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley

Like the Glen Frey song goes, “The Heat is On” in Central Florida as the weekend’s weather is going to feel a lot like summertime. But a little heat never stopped a true Floridian from enjoying a little outdoor fun, and there are a whole bunch of good times to be had this weekend.

icFlorida’s Estee Martin stopped by Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley on Friday morning to share this weekend’s top picks for leisure time fun.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

Close

Halifax Oyster Fest

8th Annual Halifax Oyster & Music Festival

Whether you eat 'em raw, steamed, fried or Rockefeller-style, the annual Halifax Oyster & Music Festival is an oyster-appreciators' and seafood lovers’ paradise. Head to City Island Park in Daytona Beach and celebrate everyone's favorite mollusk while enjoying live music performances by C-Posse, Hayfire, Love Band, and Steve Kampa & The Pickups.

Close

Flower

56th Annual Apopka Art & Foliage Festival

Spring has sprung and now it’s time for some fun! The 56th Annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka. The free, two-day community event features fine arts and creative crafts, live entertainment, food vendors, a fun-filled kids’ zone, and rows upon rows of lush, vibrant plants, flowers and foliage.

Close

Salsa Fest 2

Florida Salsa Festival

Get ready for a Sunday Funday that won’t soon be forgotten as the Florida Salsa Festival brings saucy, spicy fun to Thornton Park in downtown Orlando. Highlights include unlimited salsa samplings, margaritas, ice-cold Coronas, live salsa entertainment, a dance competition, a kids’ zone with games and prizes, and more.

Before you head out for fun, check the Weekend Events Weather Forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.

3 More Fun Things:

Stay in the know about Central Florida events and entertainment at icFlorida.com.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man battles house fire with garden hose in Osceola County
    Man battles house fire with garden hose in Osceola County
    A pair of homes caught fire on Silver Lake Drive in Kissimmee Friday. The homes could be seen burning next to each other with a man doing his best to extinguish the growing blazes with a garden hose while waiting for firefighters to arrive. The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. No other information was immediately released on the fire. This story will be updated as more details become available.
  • George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital after pneumonia, bronchitis
    George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital after pneumonia, bronchitis
    Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from a hospital Friday, two weeks after being brought to the facility with a mild case of pneumonia, a spokesman for the 92-year-old said. >> Read more trending news Bush was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis before his discharge Friday morning, spokesman Jim McGrath said. “President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends, and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses,” he said. Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 with a persistent cough. Doctors determined that the 41st president had pneumonia and successfully treated him, McGrath said. Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, said on Tuesday that despite Bush’s recovery, he continued to deal with chronic bronchitis, “a condition more prevalent with age.” “This means his airway has a constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia,” Doerr said. McGrath said last week that Bush would remain hospitalized as a precaution ahead a scheduled trip to Maine with his wife, Barbara Bush. >> Related: George H.W. Bush gets a visit from son George W. Bush while in the hospital “President Bush feels terrific and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as (former Vice  President) Dan Quayle,” he said. The hospitalization is the second this year for Bush. He was hospitalized for two weeks in January with a case of bacterial pneumonia. His wife, Barbara Bush, was also briefly hospitalized with viral bronchitis.
  • Orlando airport designer honored by fellow architects
    Orlando airport designer honored by fellow architects
    The lead architect for Orlando International airport’s new south terminal is honored with the prestigious 2017 American Architecture Award. The South Terminal was one of 79 projects recognized as the best new buildings designed and constructed by American architects in the U.S. and abroad and by international architects for buildings designed and built in the United States. “The future airport design for Orlando International Airport has to provide information, convenience, and efficiency to accommodate the demands of a broad profile of passengers,” lead architect Curt Fentress said. Phase 1 of the terminal complex includes a 2.7-million-square-foot world-class domestic and international terminal building comprised of a new airside terminal with 16 airline gates. There is also a landside terminal for ground transportation and rail connections. It is expected to open in 2020.
  • Things to know about North Korea
    Things to know about North Korea
    As tensions ramp up near the Korean Peninsula, here is a primer on North Korea, its leader and its people. Some facts The name: North Korea -- or formally, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea -- borders China, Russia and South Korea. Population: 25,115,311 (estimated as of July 2016) Area: North Korea is a little bigger than Virginia, with 46,000 square miles. Capital: The capital city is Pyongyang. An interesting fact: Pyongyang runs on its own time zone. It’s about 30 minutes behind Japan and South Korea. No ties: North Korea does not have diplomatic representation in the United States, nor does the U.S. have diplomatic representation in North Korea. Median age: North Korea’s median age is estimated to be 33.8 years. GNP: The gross domestic product, per capita, is $1,800. In the U.S., it’s $51,638.10 Leaders: North Korea is led by Kim Jong-Un. Since 1945, the country has been led by three generations of the same family: Kim Il-Sung, in 1945; then his son, Kim Jong-Il, upon his father’s death in 1994; then the current leader, Kim Jong-Un, upon his father’s death in 2011. Why are there two Koreas?From 1910 until the end of World War II, Japan controlled the Korean Peninsula. After the Japanese lost the war, the U.S. occupied the southern half of the peninsula and the Russians occupied the north half.  In 1945, Kim Il-Sung became the country’s first leader. In 1948, separate governments -- one in the north and one in the south -- formed after regional differences went unresolved. On June 25, 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea. The United Nations intervened with troops, and the “police action” (another name for a war), continued until 1953.  After a peace treaty was brokered, the country broke into two countries. South Korea becomes a prosperous capitalist nation, while North Korea remains a poor country. Why are tensions high now?The leaders of the country have vowed to test and threatened to use nuclear weapons. The North Korean military has tested nuclear missiles on at least five occasions -- twice in 2016. Can they attack nearby countries with nuclear weapons?They can when they make a warhead small enough to be delivered on a missile that is fired at an enemy. North Korea says it has done that, but there has been no verification of that by the U.N. or other countries. What are their neighbors doing?The U.S. has given South Korea an advanced missile defense system. Japan has put its military on high alert. China, which is an ally of North Korea, has warned North Korean officials to step back from provocative actions. Interesting facts about the country USA Today reports that North Koreans born after the Korean War tend to be shorter than South Koreans of the same age. About 2 inches shorter, in fact.  According to The Chosun Ilbo, men are encouraged to copy the hairstyle of the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un. No long hair. Women should copy the style of his wife, he reportedly said. North Korea claims it has a 100 percent literacy rate for both men and women, according to the CIA World Factbook. Only 3 percent of the roads in North Korea are paved. (CIA World Factbook.) You cannot become a citizen of North Korea unless one of your parents is a citizen. (CIA World Factbook.) The last election was held in the country on March 9, 2014. Kim Jong-Il won 100 percent of the vote. The next one is scheduled for March 2019.
  • Teen taken by teacher triggers nationwide alert
    Teen taken by teacher triggers nationwide alert
    Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are still looking for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who they said was taken by her teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins. As of Friday, the TBI said during a news conference that Cummins had been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list for kidnapping Thomas. >> Read more trending news The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thomas was last seen Monday morning at 8 a.m. at Shoney's in Columbia, Tennessee, after a friend dropped her off.  She is described as white, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She was initially thought to be in the area of Decatur, Alabama, with Cummins. Cummins is described as white, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a Silver Nissan Rogue, with Tennessee tag 976ZPT  Agents said they learned Thomas was in Decatur, Alabama by 3:06 p.m. Monday.  On Wednesday, TBI released video of Cummins, who appears to be at a Tennessee gas station before abducting Thomas.  The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the following statement:  We're continuing to track down every possible detail leading up to the disappearance of Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas. Here's surveillance video of Cummins, filling his Nissan Rogue with gasoline, which we believe he did just prior to picking up Thomas at a nearby Shoney's, which is the last known sighting of Thomas. The 15-year-old remains the subject of a Tennessee AMBER Alert.  Agents said Cummins will now face a charge of sexual contact with a minor connected to an alleged sexual interaction between himself and Thomas at the school where he taught and she was a student.  District Attorney General Brent Cooper announced Friday that Cummins also faces an aggravated kidnapping charge. By Thursday,  the TBI said it remained 'extremely concerned' for the well-being of Thomas. “Since issuing the AMBER Alert at approximately 6:00 CST Tuesday, the TBI has received approximately 120 leads,” the organization said in an update Thursday. “None has produced any credible sightings about the whereabouts of either individual. Because of the shockingly low number of tips, the TBI has concluded the individuals are likely out of the view of the general public or outside the original net cast across the southeast to notify the public about their disappearance. Having last been seen on Monday morning, the individuals could, frankly, be anywhere.” WBIR reported on Thursday that a second nationwide be on the look out, or BOLO, alert has been issued. The Maury County School District fired Cummins on Tuesday. He was initially suspended when the allegations surfaced.   The TBI was able to determine Cummins secured a title loan for a personal vehicle leading up to his disappearance and got $4,500 in cash.  If you have seen either Cummins or Thomas, call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).  The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
