It’s over! June rain kills the Florida drought

The National Weather Service declares the Florida drought over!

Meteorologist Derek Weitlich says the drought lasted from late 2016 until June 2017, when the rainy reason ﻿really returned.

“The rain wiped the drought out completely,” he said. “And just in four weeks. So that’s been a pretty dramatic change.”

He says a lot of places in Central Florida have seen up to ten inches of rainfall so far this June.

“We definitely expected the wet season, once it began, to help out with the rainfall deficits and start to improve drought conditions across the area,” Weitlich said. “What was kind of unexpected was how quickly that occurred.”

