An Osceola County deputy shot and killed a possible drunken driver who fled a traffic stop and became violent when deputies tried to arrest him, the Sheriff’s Office said.





Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said the shooting was justified.





Deputies began a search for a possible drunk driver reported on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 200, a few miles north of Yeehaw Junction, a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputy John Stubbs, a two-year veteran on the force, found the reported driver and pulled him over three miles north of Yeehaw Junction, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, 37-year-old Carlos Petrovich, became uncooperative during the traffic stop and fled, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Close Carlos Petrovich Photo Credit: OCSO

Stubbs then searched the area and found the driver at a Pilot gas station on Yeehaw Junction and tried to arrest Petrovich.

The Sheriff’s Office said Petrovich then became violent and got into a physical fight with Stubbs, who then shot him.

Stubbs was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the fight. Gibson said that Petrovich bit him.

Gibson said he did not know if Petrovich was armed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, as is standard practice.