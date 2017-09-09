Osceola urges residents to stay off roads on Sunday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Officials at the Emergency Operations Center announced today that they will not impose a curfew, but want residents to keep the roads clear during the hurricane. However, when prevailing winds are stronger than 45 miles per hour, first responders will not be allowed to travel to assist the public.
Six shelters are open:
The pet-friendly shelters are:
• Harmony High School, 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Boulevard, St Cloud, FL 34771
• Kissimmee Middle School, 2410 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741
• Liberty High School, 4250 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746
Three more shelters for the general public are also open:
• Celebration High School, 1809 Celebration Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34747
• Horizon Middle School, 2020 Ham Brown Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746
• Narcoossee Middle School, 2700 N. Narcoossee Road, St. Cloud, FL 34771
Sandbags can still be filled on Saturday until 6 p.m. or when all the sand is gone.
Road & Bridge Department 3850 Old Canoe Creek Road, St. Cloud, 34769
Road & Bridge Department 1698 S. Hoagland Boulevard, Kissimmee, 34741
Poinciana Library 101 N. Doverplum Avenue, Poinciana, 34758
Archie Gordon Memorial Park 420 Buenaventura Blvd., BVL, 34743
Kenansville Community Center 1178 S. Canoe Creek Road, Kenansville, 34739
Holopaw Community Center 8801 Community Center Road, Holopaw, 34773
Celebration Library 305 Campus Street, Celebration 34747
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself