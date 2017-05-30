Osceola County seeks input from residents on Parks Master Plan

Osceola County is in the process of developing a Parks Master Plan and officials are asking residents to assist in the process. The county is seeking input from residents on policy direction and funding priorities.
They also want residents to weigh in on where they want more park and recreation space.
To accomplish this, Osceola County is holding a series of public hearings where residents are encouraged to share their opinions.
Each of the public hearings are scheduled from 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30
Narcoossee Elementary School
2690 N. Narcoossee Road, St. Cloud
Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6
Osceola Heritage Park – IFAS Extension
1921 Kissimmee Valley Lane, Kissimmee
Thursday, June 8
Bellalago Academy
3651 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee
Thursday, June 22
The Rock Church
5515 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee
The county is also asking residents who can’t attend a public hearing to fill out an ONLINE SURVEY.
