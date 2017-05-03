An employee of the Osceola County Corrections Department is facing some serious charges, accused of showing up for his daughter’s soccer practice drunk, and battering a deputy who tried to arrest him.

Joseph Hicks, 27, was arrested Tuesday night at Hunt Fountain Park in Lakeland after parents called to complain the off-duty corrections deputy was drunk and belligerent.

Deputies who responded to the scene reported Hicks appeared to be intoxicated and his breath smelled of alcohol.

After being told several times to leave by deputies, parents, coaches and even his wife, Hicks continued to cause a scene. At one point, Hicks grabbed a deputy by the arm and was arrested.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail on one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.

"Mr. Hicks' behavior was embarrassing. He was publicly drunk, disrespectful of others, including the deputies who were just trying to get him to leave, belligerent, and he ruined what should have been a fun and healthy family experience for others. Mr. Hicks will be trespassed from this park to prevent this from happening in the future." Grady Judd, Sheriff.