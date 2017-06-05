Orlando United Day to honor victims of Pulse terror attack

Orlando will pause a week from today to honor the victims of the Pulse terror attack nearly one year ago.

June 12, has been designated “Orlando United Day - A Day of Love and Kindness.”

Orlando residents are encouraged to take some time during the day to do good in their community.

A series of events will be held throughout the day to remember the 49 people who were killed and 53 others left injured by the Pulse terror attack.

The Orange County History Center will feature its collection of artifacts related to the attack. The exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to the museum will be free throughout the day.

The Orange County Administration Center will display a section of the Sea to Sea Rainbow Flag.

At 11 a.m., Pulse will host a community gathering for reflections and remembrance. The ceremony continues until 1 p.m.

Lake Eola Park will be the site of the Orlando Love ceremony, where thousands will gather around the lake to remember those who lost their lives.

The day’s events concludes back at Pulse for another community gathering from 10 p.m. until midnight.