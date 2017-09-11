Orlando Theme Parks set to reopen Tuesday 

Orlando, Fla. - Central Florida's three largest theme parks are expected to reopen Tuesday.
Although many resort hotels remained open during the hurricane, Disney World, Sea World and Universal Studios all closed Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irma. Many hotel guests reported seeing large flashes of lights and hearing explosions. A statement from Walt Disney World said several transformers blew inside the Magic Kingdom during the hurricane.
The theme parks do have policies that allow people to cancel or reschedule vacations when a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center. It’s unclear at this point what time the parks will open. See video here in APP https://youtu.be/azozefBO3I4
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself