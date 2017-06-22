Orlando teen arrested for attempted murder of 16 year-old girlfriend

The Orlando Police Department arrested a 19 year-old man for attempted murder and credits a Crimeline tip from the community.

Kwantedious Ross is charged with attempted murder for shooting his 16 year-old girlfriend. It happened on June 11 at the Willow Key Apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive.

A @CrimelineFL tip led to the arrest today of Kwantedious Ross, 19 wanted for attempted murder of 16-year-old girl. Thank you for the help! pic.twitter.com/tNTQKSEtGN — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 22, 2017

“This is a person who at 19 years-old shot a 16 year-old woman who had been in a relationship with, and while she was lying on the ground he stood over her and shot her two more times,” says Michelle Guido with OPD. “I find that terrifying.”

Guido says the girl was “very gravely wounded” when she was brought into the hospital. Right now she’s listed in “stable” condition in the hospital, an improvement from “critical.”

Ross fled the scene on June 11 and investigators were looking for him since. Guido says after police put out Ross’ information on June 21, a helpful Crimeline tip came in helping investigators find him.