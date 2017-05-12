Central Florida residents are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument at Lake Eola park.



Resident David Porter wants to meet with the Orlando City Council to ask for the more than 100-year-old statue to be taken down on the one year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre.

"The only decision to make here, as far as I'm concerned is do you want to bulldoze it here before lunch or after lunch?" Porter tells Fox 35.

Close Confederate statue Photo Credit: Samantha Jordan



Porter says the statue not only symbolizes racism but discrimination, which arguably played a big part in the terror attack at Pulse last June.



The statue is located across from the old Panera Bread location near Robinson Street.



While many want the statue taken down, others don’t see a problem with it.



“It’s part of history. It’s not offensive,” says Danielle Johns.



Interestingly, the statue faces the Lake Eola bandshell, which is painted in the colors of the rainbow in honor of the Pulse victims. Some call it an ‘unfortunate coincidence.”



