An Orlando resident plans to attend Monday’s city council meeting to demand that a statue at Lake Eola be taken down.

David Porter says the Confederate soldier statue on the east end of Lake Eola park represents white supremacy and he wants it removed within the next month.

Porter is demanding the city of Orlando remove the statue before June 12, which has been declared Orlando United Day.

The city of Orlando is planning a number of events on that day to commemorate the lives lost during the Pulse nightclub shooting last year.

Porter says if the statue is still standing on Orlando United Day, then city officials are supporting racism.

A similar effort to have the statue removed two years ago failed.