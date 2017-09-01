Orlando Rep Soto: DACA should be enshrined into law

Orlando-area Democratic Congressman Darren Soto not only supports the US Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, he wants it to become a law.

“We need to pass a reform to enshrine DACA into law so it’s not subject to the whims of any one President,” Soto told News 96.5 WDBO.

The Obama-era DACA program has allowed about 800,000 illegal immigrants to live and work legally in the US since 2012.

Soto said with the Trump Administration remaining “neutral at best” on DACA, the situation has become a “code red.”

He recently had a luncheon with “Dreamers,” illegal immigrants younger than 35 whose parents brought them to the US as children.

“Everyone of them was either going to college or some post-graduate education,” Soto said. “Some of them had small businesses, and many of them did not even speak the native tongue of the country their families are from. They are Americans in all sense of the word.”

"If you look at Fortune 500 companies in this countries and if you look at economic growth, first and second generation immigrants tend to be very ambitious, tend to be very disciplined and tend to be hard workers that have founded more than half of our Fortune 500 companies coming out of the United States,” Soto said.

Soto says Dreamers were brought to the US “through no fault of their own” and are caught up in a Catch-22.

“It’s part of this country being economically successful to continue to have robust immigration,” Soto said.

Congressman Soto is a co-sponsor for Rep. Joaquin Castro’s DACA Amendment (H.R. 3354) which would prohibit any funds from being used to terminate the DACA program.

“Thereby really paralyzing any attempts to do that,” Soto said.

He also co-sponsors the American Hope Act introduced by Rep. Luis Gutierrez. That would forbid using federal funds to deport Dreamers.