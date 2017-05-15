Orlando Police Department limits overtime for officers

Orlando police officers asked for relief from hours of overtime and they’re getting it.

Orlando police told Channel 9 that after looking at staffing and incidents over the past few months, that a decision has been made to cut back.

Some officers complained about being over worked as they were assigned to mandatory overtime shifts for events at Camping World Stadium and The Amway Center.

Orlando police have cut staff up to 50 percent at events, The Fraternal Order of Police said on their website.

Mandatory overtime is still required on the weekends along Orange Avenue because of the bars.