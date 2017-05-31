Orlando police chief: suspect in airport standoff had fake gun

A gunman is in custody after a standoff lasting several hours at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.

A crisis negotiator spent nearly 3 hours talking to the man, identified as 26 year old Michael Wayne Pettigrew, before he surrendered to police without incident. Pettigrew, identified as a former U.S. Marine faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Officers responded to a call about a weapon in the Terminal A rental car area at around 7:40 p.m.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said officers realized Pettigrew was mentally distressed when they arrived. He pointed a gun at the officers and said "shoot me, shoot me! according to Chief Mina.

Hundreds of police officers from across central Florida responded to the incident.

Gov. Rick Scott released this statement on Tuesday night's incident at Orlando International Airport.

"I have remained in constant communication with City of Orlando Police Chief John Mina, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen, and FDLE Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks regarding the incident tonight at Orlando International Airport. I want to thank law enforcement for their quick response and efforts to put the suspect in custody and keep families safe. The people of Orlando are lucky to have such dedicated officers protecting them each day."

The incident caused several flight delays, but for the most part operations were not greatly impacted.