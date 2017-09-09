Orlando International Airport closes for Irma

Former Fox News personality Eric Bolling’s 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr., has died, the news network confirmed in a statement Saturday. >> Read more trending news Eric Chase was the only son of Bolling and his wife, Adrienne. News of his death first broke Saturday morning via Twitter. 'We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling's son,' Fox News officials said in a statement. 'Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.' Reporter Yashar Ali, who is facing a $50 million defamation lawsuit from the elder Bolling, broke the news. “Very sad news,” Ali wrote on Twitter. “Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.” Ali later said he had confirmed the report with the Fox News Channel and that a statement from the network would be forthcoming. A source close to Bolling also confirmed the death to Mediaite as other news outlets, including TMZ and The Huffington Post, began reporting the death. Friends and colleagues react to the death of Eric Bolling’s son Not long after the news started to spread, Bolling’s former colleagues at Fox News began tweeting their condolences. Fox News host Sean Hannity said, “To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family.” The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself