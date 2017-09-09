Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Listen to News 96.5 WDBO now for continuous live coverage of this dangerous hurricane

Local
Orlando International Airport closes for Irma
Orlando International Airport closes for Irma

Orlando International Airport closes for Irma
Photo Credit: Russell Mills

Orlando International Airport closes for Irma

By: Joe Ruble

ORLANDO, Fla. -  As announced, the last pre-hurricane flight from Orlando International Airport left at 5 p.m. today.

Now airport officials and the airlines will begin securing items ahead of expected hurricane force winds on Sunday night and Monday morning from Irma.


The airport announced that it would resume operations after an inspection of damage from the storm, but gave no specific timeline.

Over 120 flights were canceled over Friday and Saturday, according to the airport.

Russell Mills
Southwest Airlines ticket counter

Photo Credit: Russell Mills

