Orlando firefighters can’t ‘fill the boot’ on Orlando roads, city says

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - Everyone is used to seeing firefighters walk up and down the median or in between cars to “fill the boot” and collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association; however, under a new Orlando city ordinance, firefighters will no longer be allowed to collect donations on the roadways.
City commissioners passed a panhandling ordinance in July that restricts panhandling from vehicles and on the roadways.
For more than 60 years, Orlando firefighters have been walking the streets to raise money for children. They estimate since 2000, they have raised $740,000 for muscular dystrophy.
"We make our money from people dumping their extra change. It's not so much the dollar bills, it's the change," said Wayne Bernoska with the Orlando Fire Union.
Orlando Fire Chief Roderick Williams sent a letter to firefighters Wednesday saying that he tried working with the city to see if firefighters would be exempt from the rule, however, it was denied. Firefighters must participate in MDA fundraising within the bounds of the law, Williams said.
"I don't think this is what this ordinance was set up for, but it's going to affect mainly the kids suffering from this horrible disease," said Bernoska.
However, fundraising can still be held in approved parking lots and local businesses.
The "fill the boot" campaign begins this weekend.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself