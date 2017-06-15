Orlando City Soccer forward Cyle Larin arrested on DUI charge

ORLANDO, FL - Orlando City Soccer star Cyle Larin was arrested on DUI charges early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigators said they spotted a white Cadillac shortly after 2:30 a.m. traveling the wrong way on the South Ivanhoe Boulevard ramp.
The vehicle then continued to travel in the wrong direction on North Orange Avenue, when Larin was pulled over.
Police said Larin’s eyes were blurry, and he was slurring his words during field sobriety tests. He also kept changing his answer when police asked him how much he had to drink.
After being taken to the police station, Larin twice registered over the legal limit during breathlyzer tests.
He’s facing drunken driving charges, and posted bond Thursday morning.
Statement from Orlando City Soccer Club:
"Orlando City SC takes great pride in the way it represents the Orlando community and expects all players, coaches and front office staff to uphold that standard at all times, both on and off the field.
"The Club is very disappointed in Cyle Larin’s actions that resulted in this charge and does not take this situation lightly. We are working with local authorities, Major League Soccer and Cyle to take appropriate action in line with league protocol."
