Orlando’s city flag contest down to final four

ORLANDO, FLORIDA
-
It’s down to the final four flags that will represent the city of Orlando.
The top four finalists in the flag design contest were given the opportunity to modify their submissions after public input. Many commented that the design that originally won the most votes in April, a silhouette of the Lake Eola fountain, looked more like a while squirting water from its blowhole. So all four artists tweaked their designs which were approved by the city of Orlando’s Flag Design Review Committee.
Voting will open on May 8 at 8 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 22. Whichever flag wins the most votes will be up for review by the flag committee and then passed on to the Orlando City Council for final approval.
You can vote at CityofOrlando.net/flag .
