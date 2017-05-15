Orlando City Council to review medical marijuana dispensary ordinance

Orlando City Council members Monday will review a proposed ordinance that would cap the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits to seven.

The cap is part of the proposed land development code for dispensaries—which will also require that dispensaries be at least 1 mile away from each other.

There are currently seven licensed dispensing organizations in the state, so the cap would allow each organization to have one Orlando dispensary.

Knox Nursery, one of those seven organizations, has built a medical marijuana dispensary in Ivanhoe Village.

The Municipal Planning Board recommended at a meeting last April that the ordinance be approved.

Hospitals with more than 100 beds would be exempted from the requirements of the ordinance.

The City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Monday.