Orange County unanimously approves medical marijuana dispensaries

Orange County, Fla. - The Orange County Commission voted against banning medical marijuana dispensaries Tuesday evening for unincorporated areas.
Florida voters approved the use of medical marijuana during last year’s election. But state lawmakers have implemented rules that prevent Orange County from determining where marijuana dispensaries can be located and how many of them can be built in the county.
Each board members cited several reasons why they voted 'yes' to allowing medical marijuana dispensaries. “With these numbers in my hand," said Vice Mayor Victoria Siplin, District 6. "I have to go with what particularly my voters voted for, regardless of what Tallahassee has done to us."
In June, the state imposed a set of rules for dispensaries that gave local governments two choices: Allow dispensaries to set up shop anywhere pharmacies can open, or ban them altogether. The zoning rules were part of the ongoing debate in Orange County leading up to Tuesday's vote
"You can show up at this hearing, you can stand up and speak and you can change the course of history," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said. "And that's what we saw happen here."
The Orange County Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended the county commission ban the dispensaries, since the state says the county can’t regulate their location.
