Orange County, Fla. - One day after ruling the shooting death of the 15 year old an accident, Ramsys Cruz Abreu, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, unlawful disposal of human remains and possession of cannabis.
He was originally charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with Medina’s death. However, that charge was dropped Thursday.
The body of 15-year-old Melanie Medina was found April 11, dumped on the side of Ziegler Road in Orange County.
Cruz Abreu told investigators that on the night of Medina’s death, he was in the car with her and a 16-year-old girl and that three had stopped at Krispy Kreme across from the Mall of Millenia when he heard a loud bang and saw a bright flash.
He says Medina grabbed her neck as blood poured out and died within minutes. He said he and the 16-year-old discussed dumping her body because the teen was afraid for anyone finding out she had a gun.
Medina's family and the public want to know why, the 16-year-old girl who admitted to pulling the trigger will not be charged in connection with Medina's death.
