Local
Orange County sheriff considers run for mayor
By: Kevin Rafuse

ORANGE COUNTY, FL -  Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said that he is considering a run for county mayor in 2018.

A special election would have to be held in 2018 to fill his position for the two years remaining in his term as sheriff, as Demings was just re-elected to his third term.

Current Mayor Teresa Jacobs will not be running for re-election in 2018 due to term limits.

Tax Collector Scott Randolph, property appraiser Rick Singh and orange County School Board member Bill Sublette are among the names in the mix for county mayor.

No one has officially announced their intention to run.

