ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who was seen trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl Tuesday morning.
Witnesses told deputies they saw a man and the girl in a physical struggle around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday inside the Alexandria Parc Vue Apartments community.
The girl was able to fight the man off. The altercation left her bruised and shaken.
Orange County deputies are searching for this man wanted for an attempted abduction. I'll details at noon @news965wdbo pic.twitter.com/dAeHBvcmHf— Darrell Moody (@TheMoodyNews) April 26, 2017
Witnesses describe the suspect as a white male in his 20’s with a thin build, brown hair and facial hair. Investigators say he fled the scene in a tan or beige 4-door vehicle.
Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
If you know anything call 800-423-8477.
