OPD: TSA agent at OIA stole money from passenger’s belongings

Orlando Police arrested a TSA agent working at Orlando International Airport for stealing money from a passenger.

Alexander Johnson, 22, was arrested Thursday night and later let go by the TSA.

Passenger Kathleen Duddleston was stopped for additional screening at the TSA checkpoint. Police say she complained to TSA security officer Michelle Metz that she couldn’t see her luggage while getting patted down, so Metz moved her closer.

Duddleston complained again that she couldn’t see her bag, and Johnson moved slightly.

After the pat down, Duddleston reached for her bag and couldn’t find her money. Police said she noticed a bulge in Johnson’s left front shirt pocket. She asked him if that was her money, and he said he got the money from the bank.

The woman complained to Metz that she believed Johnson stole her money. Metz contacted her supervisor, and video surveillance showed Johnson reaching into her bag and taking the money.

He’s been charged with third-degree grand theft.

TSA said in a statement to Channel 9 Eyewitness News:

“TSA has a zero tolerance for misconduct in the workplace.

“The TSA immediately reported the allegation to OPD and we aggressively investigated the incident with our law enforcement partner. TSA officers represent a professional and honorable workforce that is trained to treat passengers and their personal belongings with care and respect. No exceptions will be tolerated. We immediately ended the federal career of this individual. ”

Johnson posted bail and is out of the Orange County Jail.

