“I bled out for over 3 hours,” said Pulse survivor Jeff Xavier, who was shot in the neck, stomach and legs during the June 12 terror attack at the nightclub last year. “I later learned that I received blood from over 40 donors.”





It was because of those blood donations that Xavier and other Pulse survivors are still alive today. Around 28,000 units of blood were donated the week of Pulse. More than 400 of those donations saved the lives of the injured.



But since the tragedy, donations have dropped off. According to Dan Eberts with OneBlood, of the 10,000 first time donors who gave during the week of Pulse, only 25 percent have donated again in the past year.





"Sometimes it takes a tragedy for people to think about blood needs, but every day there are patients and families who get second chances because of blood donors.”





With the one year mark of the Pulse shooting approaching, OneBlood is holding several donation drives this weekend across the state, including Central Florida. Eberts says it’s even more important to have blood on hand BEFORE a tragedy strikes.





“Truly the silent heroes of that tragedy were the people who gave two and three days ahead of time to make sure we had a safe, available, and affordable blood supply on the shelf to save lives that day.”





For information on where you can donate this weekend, CLICK HERE.