One of five children hit by impaired driver in Poinciana dies

POINCIANA, Fla. - A 13-year-old who was among five children hit by an impaired driver has died. The driver, a former Mississippi law enforcement officer, fled the scene Thursday afternoon but was arrested last evening, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Friday that Jahiem Robertson died in an Orlando hospital on Friday morning. Another student, 13-year-old John Mena, remains in the intensive care unit with orbital fractures.
Investigators said John Camfield, 48, hit the Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students, who are between the ages of 12 and 15, on Allegheny Road near Athabasca Drive, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman said.
"Two of the three children were critically injured," Horstman said. "A stopped car on Poinciana Parkway was hit after the suspect fled the scene."
Deputy Jonathan Quintana, who lives near Camfield, arrested him after being notified of the crash, Horstman said. He was off-duty at the time.
Deputies said the school bus had left the bus stop before the crash happened.
Camfield was charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, three counts driving under the influence with injury and property damage and reckless driving.
Camfield is scheduled to face a judge at 1 p.m.
