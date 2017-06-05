11:00 a.m. UPDATE

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings confirmed a disgruntled employee shot and killed five people in a case of workplace violence near Orlando.

It happened on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road at Fiamma Inc., a company that makes RV awnings.

Deputies first received a report of an active shooter at 8 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office later stated the incident was contained and not an active situation.

Investigators said seven survivors were also inside the business. They are being interviewed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

To recap: 3 men, one woman killed by lone shooter at business on Forsyth Rd. One man died at ORMC. Shooter killed himself. Seven survivors. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

9:12 a.m. UPDATE

Multiple people were fatally shot early Monday in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near Hanging Moss Road.

Businesses in the area include Gerber Collision & Glass and Fiamma Inc., a manufacturer of RV awnings.

Deputies said the scene is contained.

Forsyth Road is closed.