New Warning on Fake News

You will hear a new warning about "fake news" today from the guy who reccommended firing former FBI director, James Comey. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will issue a statement urging americans to exercise caution before accepting as true, any stories attributed to anonymous "officials" particulary when they do not identify the country let alone the branch or agency of the government, with which the alleged sourses supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical of anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice the statement reads, has a long established policy to neight confirm or deny such allegations.
NEW: Deputy AG Rosenstein issues statement 'on anonymous allegations.' "Americans should be skeptical" https://t.co/c8WxE0jVsk pic.twitter.com/pwFmwn1Qzc— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 16, 2017
