ORLANDO, FL - New video released shows Orange County corrections officers tackling a 75-year old man, who later died, inside his jail cell.
William Howard died from his injuries on November 20th, 2016, two days after the incident happened, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner.
The video shows corrections officers trying to get Howard to come out of his solitary cell, and trying to show him where the door is located.
Officers told Howard to follow their voices, as he appeared confused, but were unable to get him to come out for more than 15 minutes.
A team of corrections officers then forces their way inside Howard’s cell, tackling him, and throwing him to the ground on his head.
A day later, Howard died from cardiac arrest. The autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner showed Howard’s spinal cord was crushed, brain was swollen, and two of the vertebrae in his neck were broken.
The medical examiner ruled Howard’s death a homicide, but no officers faced any charges, as investigators said there was no evidence a crime had taken place.
The Orange County Jail said a nurse was fired, and two other nurses faced disciplinary action after they did not perform a medical evaluation on Howard after the use of force incident.
Howard was in prison on an aggravated battery charged, after his wife accused him of attacking her.
It’s unclear if his family plans to take any legal action.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself