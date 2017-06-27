New Snapchat feature has Kissimmee Police concerned

KISSIMMEE, FL - Kissimmee police warned parents on Monday about a new feature in the latest Snapchat update.
Snap Map allows users to see where their friends are by using GPS information.
Police said they’re concerned because the feature also shows any photos or video the user has posted to their friends, and not every Snapchat user may know who is on their friends list. They’re suggesting that users set their location to “ghost mode,” which hides the users location.
New Snapchat feature Snap Maps pinpoints location to all on your friends list. Police advise to keep the feature in ghost mode. #safety1st— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) June 26, 2017
To place Snap Map in “ghost mode,” open Snapchat, and pinch the screen when the camera is on, and you’ll see an option for “ghost mode.”
