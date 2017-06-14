New I-4 ramp to replace entrance at Colonial Dr.

The latest extension to the I4 Ultimate project includes a new entrance ramp at Garland Avenue. It is scheduled to open for the morning drive on Thursday, June 15th.

The ramp will now additionally provide access to I4 from both directions of Colonial Drive.

The Florida Department of Transportation expects the new ramp to ease the flow of traffic around the busy stretch of Colonial near Downtown Orlando.

“Instead of turning right from eastbound Colonial Drive onto the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp, motorists will need to turn left onto northbound Garland Avenue,” According to a press release, “Then take the left fork to enter the new eastbound I-4 entrance ramp.”

The opening of the new ramp may be delayed due to poor weather conditions.

Further details are available here at the I4 Ultimate website.