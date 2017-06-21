New photos of Mount St. Helens eruption found in thrift store camera

Never-before-seen pictures of the deadliest volcano eruption in U.S. history have emerged from a camera purchased at a thrift store for $20.

According to the ﻿Daily Mail, Kati Dimoff of Portland, Oregon purchased a vintage camera from a Goodwill shop and developed a roll of film still inside.

Dimoff received black-and-white images of the historic Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980 which killed 57 people and caused more than $1.1 billion in property damage. It was triggered by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake.

Here is another one of the images:

Close Mt St Helens Photo Credit: Daily Mail

(Mobile users click here)