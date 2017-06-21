Mysterious shattering of officer’s window causes scare in Ormond Beach

Officers in Ormond Beach are trying to figure out how the back window of a police cruiser shattered while they were questioning a man on A1A.

It happened on Wednesday as police were questioning a man about an altercation at the Pirate’s Cove miniature golf course.

The officer was in the car and took cover, not knowing if a gun or projectile broke the window. Backup came out and partially closed A1A from River Beach Driver to Milsap Road as a precaution. The road reopened by 1 p.m.

There was no word of any injuries and police said they did not find any guns or shell casing at the scene.

The investigation into what caused the window to shatter continues.