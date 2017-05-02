Mother cat rescues crying kitten from toddler

A little girl was left in tears after her new friend, a baby kitten, was taken away by its momma.



The video posted to YouTube shows the toddler holding the crying kitten in her arms as the nervous mother cat jumps up to check on her little furbaby.





After a few minutes, the mother answers her baby’s cries, and takes the kitten out of the girl’s hands and back into their cozy bed. As her father comforts her, the little girl screams while her new buddy is whisked away.



The clip has been racking up hits and criticism, with many wondering why a girl that small was holding a kitten in the first place.



“The only responsible one in this video is the momma cat! Don’t give a helpless animal to a kid,” wrote one viewer.





Another writes, “This isn't cute. Do you have any idea how stressful this is for Mother cat? The child is also way to young to be handling animals. Not cute and the parents are stupid.”



Watch the video below right meow and decide for yourself.



