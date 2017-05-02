More storms on the way for Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA
After weeks of dry weather, Central Florida will be pounded with rain on Tuesday.
“It’s not our wet season yet but scattered showers and storms this morning. But the good news is with still our overall high fire threat, another chance for rain later this week,” says Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Brian Shields.
The rain will start early on Tuesday morning with an increased chance to 50% around noon. By early evening, Central Florida should dry out, but we’ll see another round of rain on Friday with a cold front along with it.
On Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes, mostly in Orange County, in less than four hours. Many of those crashes were caused by slick roads from rain.
Make sure you tune in to News 96.5 WDBO for continuous weather updates throughout the day. We will activate Stormcenter if conditions turn severe.
PLEASE be mindful of lightning this morning. Be smart...be safe. Live on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/tUqkje4Aju— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 2, 2017
