Monster truck 'Grave Digger' crashes hard in Tampa

One of the most famous names in monster trucks is under construction after brutally crashing in Tampa on Saturday.

"Grave Digger" was performing at Raymond James Stadium when the truck attempted to climb a dirt ramp.

The massive truck is seen rearing on its back wheels when it flips backward and lands on its roof.

"Grave Digger's" driver, Dennis Anderson, is in recovery and expected to be okay.

"As long as we know he's okay, that's good enough for us," one fan said, "We're just really concerned."

"Monster Jam" will be visiting Orlando this Saturday, the 21st.

No word on whether "Grave Digger" will make an appearance.

Mobile users see video here.