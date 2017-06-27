Martha the Mastiff crowned the World’s Ugliest Dog

While many may not see her outer beauty, Martha’s owner describes this “gentle giant” with her floppy ears, red, droopy eyes, and saggy skin as “adorable.”





The 125-pound Neapolitan mastiff has just been crowned the World’s Ugliest Dog at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, but as one person says “she’s so ugly she’s beautiful.”





Martha’s owner, Jessica Burkard of Penngrove, California, couldn’t be more proud.





“Never did I imagine that she would be ending up on articles and onstage and on TV,” Ms. Burkard said on Saturday.





Meet Martha, the Neapolitan mastiff who won the World's Ugliest Dog Contest https://t.co/ml4PoVcs9z pic.twitter.com/LFn4hbiOUz — CBC News (@CBCNews) June 26, 2017

Before becoming famous, 3-year-old Martha was rescued by Dogwood Animal Rescue Project after her former owner tried to sell her on Craigslist. Martha underwent surgeries for both her eyes and stomach. She then found a forever home with Burkard.





Burkard decided to enter Martha into the Ugliest Dog contest, thinking her unique imperfections could make her a winner. She was right.





According to the New York Times, while competing on Friday, Martha climbed onto the stage slowly, plopped down and took a nap. The crowd cheered and she won 1st place.





Martha and Burkard will receive a trophy, $1,500 cash prize and a free trip to New York City for media appearances.