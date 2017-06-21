Man Wanted for Shooting His Ex-girlfriend

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old man Kwantedious Ross after he shot his former girlfriend multiple times.

The 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times in a parking lot at the Willow Key apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive on June 11, according to Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido.

Ross shot the girl once and then when she was on the ground stood over her and shot her two more times.

He then fled the scene of the crime. He is wanted on attempted murder charges.

The teenage girl is in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information call 911 or the Crimeline at 800-423-8477.