A photo of a young man fleeing the London terror attack over the weekend with a beer in his hand has gone viral.





"People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!" Howard Mannella tweeted.

People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits! pic.twitter.com/ceeaH0XxeX — Howard Mannella (@hmannella) June 3, 2017

(tweet)

Many viewers say the fact that the man couldn’t leave his beloved pint of beer in the face of danger shows true London spirit. It also gives a moment of levity during a completely horrific time.





“People are hating on this bloke but after the scare he’s had he’ll bloody need that beer!” writes Jennifer Kirby.





Sgt.Big_Bubbles! also jumped to the beer-loving man’s defense.





“The people hating on this guy are blatantly NOT British. We find this a) funny and b) admirable.”





The photo has been retweeted more than 36,000 times.

It's London bridge ffs he's paid £5.50 for that pint — m i l l e r (@DrCMiller) June 4, 2017

(tweet)

Our British humour helps us cope with tragedy - a contributing reason why I love my country. — May (@gawdonbennet) June 4, 2017

(tweet)

I am proud too,even a small thing like saving a drink shows that these bastards aren't going to win. — Rachel Mcleod (@rachmischief) June 4, 2017

(tweet)



Seven people died in the attack. More than 45 others are injured.