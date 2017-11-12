Man found dead after a shooting in Deltona

Volusia County deputies say that 60 year old Carlos Cruz Echevarria was found dead next to a vehicle after a shooting in Deltona Saturday evening.

A caller reported to deputies that they saw a car stuck in a ditch and a man lying on the ground behind it at the intersection of Malaga Avenue and Puritan Street.

Carlos was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Sheriff's office are continuing to investigate the shooting.