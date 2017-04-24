Man bitten by rattlesnake:  ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

A Polk County man who was bitten by a rattlesnake outside of a hunting camp earlier this month says he’s lucky to be alive.
Jerome Roddenberry was bitten by a 5 ½ foot rattlesnake on April 9 at the River Ranch in rural Polk County. On Friday, he met with the paramedics who responded and ultimately saved his life.
Roddenberry remembers very little about what happened, only that he heard gunfire and thought the snake was dead.
Rattlesnake
"I went over there, stepped on him and picked him up behind the head and [brought] him up to take a look at him, and he actually turned in my hand and bit me,” said Roddenberry.”
Roddenberry says he took about ten more steps and collapsed. He says he doesn’t remember anything else until he woke up in a hospital bed.
Roddenberry being treated
Roddenberry was bitten on the hand.
Roddenberry hand
Roddenberry’s friends called 911 and paramedics from the Polk County Fire Rescue responded. He was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center where doctors gave him 32 vials of antivenin.
Roddenberry is now back home recovering. On Friday, he met with the paramedics who saved his life.
